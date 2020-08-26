NOT AN IDEAL “STAYCATION”: Local actor Jeremy Chan was admitted to hospital on Sunday afternoon for an allergic reaction caused by an injection.

However, the 39-year-old did not fail to see the humour in the situation.

Known for roles in films such as comedy Lucky Boy (2017), as well as in dramas including Mediacorp production, Super Dad (2020), Chan shared an image of himself on an Instagram Story.

Looking miserable while lying on a hospital bed, hooked up to an oxygen tank, he wrote: “Why is my staycation here?”

The actor, who has been married to actress Jesseca Liu for three years, added: “This is the first time in my life riding in an ambulance.”

Liu, 41, told entertainment and lifestyle news website 8 Days that the hospitalisation was for a drug allergy. She said he went to the clinic for an injection but his body reacted badly and he was sent to the hospital.

She continued: “He puked and his whole body was shaking... and he had difficulty breathing.”

According to Liu, Chan has been having rashes, fever and body aches. He has since had another jab in the hospital and it is unclear when Chan will be discharged.