SEND PHOTOS, SINGAPORE: Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is shining the social media spotlight on Singapore once more. Last Friday, the 500 Days Of Summer actor posted on Facebook an open call for snapshots of the country.

The 39-year-old actor wrote: "Hi, Singapore. Looking for cool photos taken anywhere in Singapore for a project on my site hitRECord."

It did not matter whether one was a professional photographer or a hobbyist, he added. "If you've got a photo in your camera roll that captures the beauty of Singapore, add it to the project."

The online collaborative media platform hitRECord was founded in 2004 and aims to connect creatives.

It is a project close to the actor's heart. He had started the site with his older brother Dan, a photographer and fire spinner, who died in 2010 at the age of 36 from an alleged drug overdose.

Singaporeans were quick to send in their submissions, which included images of everything from Chinatown and Clarke Quay to Christmas parties to pictures of children. The post has garnered more than two thousand reactions, including likes, comments and shares.

Earlier this month, Gordon-Levitt had posted on Facebook a photograph of a woman in a rainbow-coloured dress in Singapore, asking fans to tell the story of the picture in one sentence.