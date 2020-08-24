LAUGHTER OR TEARS?: Fans are usually happy to see updates from their idols on social media.

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho has certainly not disappointed his fans with his frequent social media posts, but his latest updates have left many of them puzzled.

Last Thursday, the heart-throb - who last acted in the romantic fantasy television series The King: Eternal Monarch earlier this year - posted three photos of himself watching the sunset, but did not caption the images.

The 33-year-old K-drama actor was seen in the first photo using his hand to cover his face while sitting on the rocks near a beach.

He looked listless in the second photo, in which his face mask was also pulled down. The third shot was of him walking towards the sunset.

Lee's first photo had fans wondering if he was crying or laughing, with many suspecting that he was crying.

In the comment section of his post, they urged him to cheer up and stay strong regardless of whatever he was going through.

He has so far not commented on his pictures.

Lee was recently crowned the South Korean actor with the largest social media following, with a total of more than 65 million followers across various platforms.

He completed his two years of mandatory military service in April last year and was one of the most popular actors in South Korea before his enlistment.

Besides The King: Eternal Monarch, he had also starred in hit dramas such as Boys Over Flowers (2009), City Hunter (2011) and Legend Of The Blue Sea (2016), as well as the movie Bounty Hunters (2016).