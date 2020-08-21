HAVING THEIR CAKE AND EATING IT TOO: Two Hong Kong singers turned 48 this week - Leo Ku on Tuesday and Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng a day later, on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, Cheng, who is married to fellow singer Andy Hui, posted on social media a composite image of four cakes she received for her birthday. One of the cakes was decorated with the figures of her pet dog Lucky and cat Mike. It was also topped with three packets of potato chips and cheese sticks, her favourite tidbits.

Cheng, famous for songs such as Beautiful Life and Worth It, thanked her friends for their love and blessings by sharing a photo of herself with Lucky and Mike, and another one surrounded by bouquets of flowers. She wrote in Chinese: "I did not plan any celebrations today. Just like this, I have entered the 48th year of my life, as we 'grew this way'," referring to the name of the single she released last year.

She added that while the cakes were full of calories, birthdays come around but once a year.

The fitness buff updated her post later in the day, writing: "Back to normal tomorrow. Say no to junk food (and tidbits). Train harder at 48."

Her views echoed those of veteran singer Alan Tam, who was concerned about gaining weight earlier this week, after he received his first cake for his 70th birthday on Sunday. He went jogging the next day.