UNPERTURBED BY A FAN'S "MARRIAGE PROPOSAL": Even a man trying to gain attention by "proposing" to Fan Bingbing did not affect the Chinese actress' appetite.

Last week, a video of a Chinese man who said he was Fan's loyal fan went viral on Weibo, as he claimed to have 20 million yuan (S$3.9 million) and wanted to marry her.

The middle-aged man, reportedly a nouveau riche, was ridiculed by Chinese netizens. They said he should take a good look at himself and that the actress was out of his league.

Other netizens said his wealth was unlikely to attract Fan, who topped Forbes' China Celebrity List in 2017 with estimated earnings of 300 million yuan a year.

Netizens later reported that the man was fond of producing videos which are either wacky or related to food.

Fan, who turns 39 next month, has so far not reacted to the video. However, on Monday night, she posted several photos of herself having dinner on Weibo with the caption: "Dinner in summer. A little bit too full."

She looked to be in good spirits and even winked in one of the images.

Fan, who last made a cameo appearance in the war movie Air Strike (2018), has yet to make a full return to the Chinese entertainment industry after she was embroiled in a tax evasion scandal in 2018. She broke off with her fiance Li Chen in June last year.