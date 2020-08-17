BLAINE TO LIVE-STREAM STUNT ON YOUTUBE: American illusionist David Blaine has announced on Twitter a YouTube live-stream event called Ascension, in which he will attach himself to multiple helium balloons on Aug 31 and attempt to float across the Hudson River from New York to New Jersey.

"This stunt has been 10 years in the making. Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights," Blaine wrote in a tweet last Thursday.

This is the 47-year-old's first major live stunt in over a decade. In 1999, he was buried beneath a three-tonne water tank in a plexiglass coffin for a week, while in 2000, he attempted to encase himself in ice for 72 hours in Times Square, but dropped out after almost 64 hours.

Blaine's stunts have typically been broadcast over network television. This time, however, he is working with YouTube Originals. Videos of his performances have garnered views in the millions on the platform.

A clip of him spitting out live frogs, featuring rapper Drake, comedian Dave Chappelle and basketball player Stephen Curry, has garnered 2.8 million views, while a card trick-filled clip with talk show host Jimmy Fallon and band The Roots has more than 30 million views.