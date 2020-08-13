BIRTHDAY QUEEN: Ever since Chinese supermodel Qin Shupei married Hong Kong singer-actor Edison Chen in 2017, she has been posting lovey-dovey photos of them on social media.

The two have also posted numerous photos of their three-year-old daughter Alaia as they chronicled her growing up.

Qin turned 30 on Monday and Chen, 39, took the opportunity to express his love for her.

He first posted a photo of Qin and their daughter with a birthday cake and wrote in capital letters: "Happy birthday to my queen. Words can't describe (sic), but you already know how much I love ya."

He included two kiss emojis.

He then posted a photo of Qin in a swimming pool and wrote: "It's my birthday every day when this birthday girl is around. Queen Shupei. Beach is better/Summer 2020."

In response, she put up a photo of Chen and Alaia napping on an inflatable float in the swimming pool, with the caption: "My best two presents."

Qin was once named by Xinhuanet - a website of Xinhua news agency - as one of China's top four supermodels, together with Ming Xi, Liu Wen and Sun Feifei. Chen has not been active in the entertainment industry since his daughter was born.

He had acted in movies such as the Infernal Affairs trilogy (2002 to 2003) and Initial D (2005), and was embroiled in a nude photo scandal in 2008.