SINGLETON BEST FRIENDS CATCH UP: They hogged headlines in the world of Chinese-language entertainment earlier this year after their respective break-ups became public.

Chinese influencer Grace Chow announced on Weibo in April she had broken up with Taiwanese superstar Show Lo, her boyfriend of nine years, after accusing him of cheating on her.

In May, Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung's husband, Taiwanese aesthetics doctor Michael Lai, announced on Instagram they had separated after being married for less than two years.

Now, Chow, 31, and Chung, 39, have caught up again after returning to singlehood.

Last Saturday, Chow posted on Weibo a photo of herself with Chung (above), one-half of Cantopop girl group Twins, in a karaoke room, with the caption: "Do you miss me very much? I miss you."

Chung was seen hugging Chow from the back. They are known to be good friends, frequently appearing in each other's photos on social media. Chow also caught up with other celebrities since her split.

She met Hong Kong actress Karena Ng and socialite Yvonne Ching last week. Netizens dubbed the meeting an "alliance of ex-girlfriends", as Ng is the ex-girlfriend of Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam, while Ching used to date Chinese actor Zheng Kai.