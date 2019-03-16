BABY'S ON THE WAY: Taiwanese actress Ady An, who married Macau businessman Levo Chan two years ago, is to become a mother soon.

An, who has starred in idol dramas such as Autumn's Concerto (2009) and Go, Single Lady (2014), wrote on Weibo yesterday, "Mr and Mrs Doraemon registered their marriage exactly two years ago. Let's celebrate with an upgraded version as they turn into papa and mama. Henceforth, there is another you in our world. Looking forward to 66 66 66."

"Doraemon" is An's nickname for Mr Chan and she called their child "66" as his other nickname is "65".

An also posted four photos with the announcement, including a photo of her and Mr Chan in Moschino Porky Pig-motif T-shirts (left) and a photo of two caps with the words "Mom" and "Dad", with a pair of baby shoes and a soft toy between them (below left).

An, 38, and Mr Chan, 42, registered their marriage on March 15, 2017, after dating secretly for more than two years. They held a seaside wedding ceremony in Hawaii and a wedding dinner in Taipei in June the same year. Mr Chan is the chief executive officer of Tak Chun Group, which owns and operates gaming clubs in hotels.