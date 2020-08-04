DON'T MESS WITH WEDDING PHOTOS: Think twice before altering someone else's wedding photo. This is what Chinese singer Xu Fei, 34, learnt after she received flak for posting an edited picture of herself with popular Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming last Friday. The original picture was one that Huang and his wife, actress Angelababy, had taken at their wedding in 2015. Xu edited it such that she replaced Angelababy in the photo.

Xu and Huang became closer recently as a result of her taking part in Chinese reality talent show Sisters Who Make Waves, which features 30 female celebrities who are over the age of 30. Huang, 42, hosts the show.

Several celebrities on the programme, including Xu, helped Huang promote his latest celebrity reality show Chinese Restaurant, on social media last Friday. Xu, who rose to fame taking part in singing contest Super Girl in 2006, wrote that she edited the wedding photo to put herself in it as she did not take any photos with him on Sisters Who Make Waves.

Her post was swiftly condemned by netizens, who said she should not play around with someone's wedding photo, especially as Huang and Angelababy, 31, were dogged by rumours of divorce just last year. The couple have a three-year-old son.

Xu apologised to fans and said she had shown Huang the photo the previous day and they both thought it was funny. But her explanation only irked more fans, who said she should say sorry to Angelababy instead. Xu took down the photo a few hours later and replaced it with the words: "The picture is not important. Look at the words."

Huang and Angelababy have not commented publicly on the incident.