LEE TENG'S WIFE SUFFERS MISCARRIAGE: Home-grown television host Lee Teng has disclosed on social media that his wife Gina Lin has suffered a miscarriage.

Lee, who was born in Taiwan but moved to Singapore when he was a child, shared the heartbreaking news early yesterday, when he posted a black-and-white photo of their hands on Lin's baby bump. The couple had nicknamed the baby Little Bean Sprout.

Lee, 37, wrote in Chinese: "I have to apologise to everyone. I am sorry that Little Bean Sprout is unable to meet everyone. He came and left quietly.

"Gina and I are in grief. It has especially been difficult for Gina." He added in English: "My wife and I are deeply saddened by the loss. Pardon us if we are not able to reply any messages at the moment."

Lee, the first runner-up on local reality competition SuperHost in 2006, disclosed in March that Ms Lin, his girlfriend of seven years, had accepted his marriage proposal. An advertising executive who is nine years his junior, she is from Taiwan and is based in Singapore.

He announced in May that she was five months pregnant and told Lianhe Zaobao earlier this month that they had registered their marriage in Singapore.

He said in the same interview that she had returned to Taiwan to await delivery, and that he would fly there to be with her next month.