TAYLOR SWIFT RELEASES NEW ALBUM: American pop singer Taylor Swift surprised fans by releasing her eighth album, Folklore, yesterday.

She wrote on her social media pages: "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that did happen."

The album comprises 16 songs, which the 30-year-old had "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into".

While the songs were written and recorded while she was in isolation, she also revealed a list of other musicians whom she looked up and also worked with on the album.

They include indie and alternative acts Aaron Dessner from The National and Bon Iver, as well as long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Addressing her fans, Swift said she used to fret over finding the perfect release date for new music. Without going into specifics, she added that "the times we're living in" have reminded her that "nothing is guaranteed".

"My instinct is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with."