KIM SEEKS COMPASSION FOR KANYE: Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bipolar disorder, which have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage.

Kardashian's statement on Instagram was her first public comment on weeks of interviews, public appearances and Twitter posts by West that have raised concern about the Grammy-winning musician's mental health.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," she wrote, calling him a "brilliant but complicated person".

Kardashian did not mention West's stated plan to run for the White House in the November election. West held a rally in South Carolina over the weekend under his self-styled Birthday Party banner, but has not outlined any coherent policies.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," Kardashian wrote.

Her comments followed a series of late-night tweets from West, including one in which he said he was trying to divorce Kardashian. The tweet in question was swiftly deleted.

The couple married in 2014 and have four children. Earlier this week, West tweeted that his family was trying to get him committed to a psychiatric institution.

The rapper announced his disorder in 2018 and has in the past lamented that he feels medication stifles his creativity. He was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment in 2016.

Bipolar disorder is a form of mental illness characterised by unusual mood swings between extreme energy and activity and depression, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. It can be treated with a combination of medication and therapy.

Kardashian, a cosmetics businesswoman who first found fame on reality-television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, said she and her family were trying to get help for West. She also spoke about the stigma and misunderstandings around mental health.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she said.

She said individuals themselves have to engage in the process of getting help, no matter how hard others try.

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this," she added.

