THE RETURN OF BIGBANG?: BigBang group member G-Dragon has sparked comeback rumours with his latest post on Instagram.

The K-pop star uploaded a few photos of himself on Instagram on Tuesday from what appears to be a film set, with all but a clapperboard emoji in the caption. There is also a photo with people who appear to be members of his staff.

It has been two years since BigBang released any new music, with the 2018 song Flower Road being their last major release as a group before the members enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service.

The song is also their last single with the original five-member line-up. Member Seungri retired from the entertainment industry last year after he was embroiled in a scandal linked to Seoul nightclub Burning Sun.

The 29-year-old, who is enlisted in the South Korean army, has been indicted on charges including prostitution arrangement, embezzlement and illicit gambling.