GOODBYE, MY BELOVED: Taiwanese singer Selina Jen paid an emotional tribute to her dog Pinky after it died on Wednesday. In a tribute posted on her Instagram, Facebook and Weibo accounts, the S.H.E singer said: "My baby, my beloved dog, my princess - Pinky. Thank you for giving me 5,699 days of bliss and happiness. You left me at 8.21am this morning, quietly in the warmth of the home and softly in my arms. I refuse to put up a black-and-white photo because in my heart, your look will always be in colour."

Fans of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E would be familiar with Pinky, as Jen has had her since 2003. Jen treated Pinky like her daughter and sometimes took the dog to work. Pinky, who would have turned 16 in August this year, has appeared as a special guest at S.H.E's concerts. S.H.E comprises Jen, Hebe Tien and Ella Chen.

Jen has posted many photos of Pinky on her social media accounts and her profile photo on Facebook is a photo of Pinky.