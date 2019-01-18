On social Media

NOT PREGNANT: Miley Cyrus is practising "birth control" by dousing rumours that she is pregnant. "I'm not 'egg-xpecting' but it's 'egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'happy for us'... we're happy for us too," the singer tweeted. "Egg-cited for this next chapter in our lives," added the star, 26, who married actor Liam Hemsworth, 29, on Dec 23. She included a photograph of her belly covered with an egg meme - a playful take on the photo of an ordinary egg which recently surpassed Kylie Jenner's first snapshot of her daughter as the most liked Instagram image. She added in jest: "Everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg." On her part, Elle.com reported that she is hatching plans to be a better person with her "baby" Hemsworth. "You and me baby... let's take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me that happiest days of my life. Yours truly, M," she wrote in her love letter to him, to mark his 29th birthday last Sunday.