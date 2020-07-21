MIGHTY LOST WITHOUT HIS DOG: British actor Orlando Bloom has been having sleepless nights after his dog, Mighty, went missing in Montecito, California, recently.

On Sunday, the Lord Of The Rings (2001 to 2003) and Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star made a plea to his 4.1 million followers on Instagram, asking them to "send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family".

Bloom, 43, wrote that he did not recall a time in his life "where I've been so broken wide open".

He adds: "The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare."

Bloom initially offered a reward for the poodle's safe return, but has since removed the offer from the post.

The actor is expecting a child with American singer Katy Perry, and has a nine-year-old son with former wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr.

He wrote that although he is a devoted father and partner, the bond he shared with Mighty "shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now".