Jane Wang (left) and Vicky Wei (right).PHOTOS: SHINING ENTERTAINMENT/ WEIBO
NEW CHINA GIRL GROUP: Top South Korean talent agency YG Entertainment is preparing to debut a four-member Chinese girl group.

Two members, Jane Wang and Vicky Wei, were introduced on the Weibo page of Shining Entertainment, the company's Chinese division.

Both featured on Season 2 of popular Chinese girl group elimination reality show, Youth With You.

YG Entertainment is behind some of the most popular K-pop groups, such as Blackpink, BigBang and Winner.

This will be YG's fourth idol girl group and the first overseas-based one, according to the allkpop portal.

