CAMPING AT HOME: The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled many holiday plans because of lockdowns and border closures.

For celebrity couple Moses and Aimee Chan, the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong has ruined their plans for a staycation with their three children, aged between four and six.

Undaunted, they decided to do a "camping trip" at home so that the kids would not be disappointed. They pitched and stayed in a tent, had daily "camping food" and went on outdoor excursions, according to a post written by Aimee Chan on Thursday.

The 39-year-old posted several photos of the "trip" in the living room and the food they ate - biscuits coated with chocolate and barbecued sweetcorn and prawns.

She also took her two boys on a nature walk to explore the different species of insects and plants, and said they came across two poisonous spiders and found two species of grasshoppers.

"Aiden complained that camping in the living room didn't include bugs. Boy, was he wrong," she wrote.

The actress has not been active in the entertainment industry after she married Moses Chan in 2013 and gave birth to their first child Aiden the same year.

Chan, an award-winning actor, remains one of TVB's leading men and is starring in the serial Death By Zero with Wayne Lai, Ali Lee and Katy Kung.