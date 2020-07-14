REESE WITHERSPOON'S TIKTOK TRIBUTE TO HER SON: Actress Reese Witherspoon, 44, has created a dance to her 16-year-old son Deacon's new song, proudly showcasing her moves on TikTok and Instagram.

In the clip, the two are seen listening to his track Long Run when Witherspoon exclaims: "Deacon, I should make up a TikTok dance to this song."

He seems to be hoping she would keep mum as he covers his face and says with a laugh: "No, no."

That does not stop the Oscar-winning actress from getting into the groove as she lifts her arms and starts dancing.

Other celebrity mums, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair, have expressed their support.

Paltrow commented: "We mortify them, but it's from pure love. Way to go, Deacon."

Witherspoon had earlier posted a picture of the single on Instagram last Friday.

The mother of three wrote: "It's the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?)"