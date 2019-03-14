CORDEN PRANKS BECKHAM: David Beckham (right) waved the red card when an ugly statue of him was unveiled.

"I really don't see how this can go out, it's embarrassing," the former Manchester United player said in panic.

He had turned up on Monday at soccer club LA Galaxy in Los Angeles - where he played from 2007 to 2012 - for a private viewing before the statue was put up outside its stadium, reported gossip portal TMZ.

Turned off by the sculpture, the 43-year-old added: "It doesn't really look like me though.

The only thing that looks good is the hair and that's about it." "It's lucky my kids are not coming over because they would just cry, to be honest," he said.

The kick to his image was actually a prank pulled by television host James Corden (left), who had switched the real thing with a far less stylish one.