PARIS HILTON V KANYE WEST?: American rapper Kanye West announced last Saturday that he is running for United States president this year, with many people dismissing it as a publicity stunt.

Several celebrities poked fun at West's announcement, with actress Tiffany Haddish joking that she would also be running for president and even declaring she has chosen her running mate - comedian Dave Chappelle.

American media personality and socialite Paris Hilton has joined in the fun, announcing cheekily on social media on Monday that she, too, is throwing her hat in the ring.

The 39-year-old posted a picture of herself in a pink dress with her dog and the White House in pink in the background. The picture carried the words, "Paris for President", in Barbie pink font (photo).

She said in the caption that her campaign slogan would be "Make America Hot Again", taking a dig at "Make America Great Again", the campaign slogan of US President Donald Trump in 2016.

Hilton then posted a video, "Paris for President", in which she said she would pick singer Rihanna as her running mate.

On Tuesday, she posted two Photoshopped pictures of her lying on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office with the caption: "I've decided the Oval Office needs some redecorating and a woman's touch."