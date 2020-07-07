ACTOR NICK CORDERO DIES AFTER LONG BATTLE WITH COVID-19: After a valiant 95-day fight with Covid-19 complications, Broadway star Nick Cordero died on Sunday, aged 41.

In a sombre Instagram post, his wife Amanda Kloots shared the news by posting a monochrome photo (left) of him and a heartfelt caption.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," her caption read.

Cordero, known for his work in the musicals Bullets Over Broadway and A Bronx Tale, contracted the virus in March, after which he was hospitalised and struggled with numerous complications. During his 95-day stay in the intensive care unit in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, he underwent a leg amputation, lung infections and septic shock and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Kloots, who is a dancer, would give regular updates of Cordero's condition on her Instagram page, and maintained a positive attitude throughout the duration of his illness. Many people showed their support with posts and videos using the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

The couple had their first child, Elvis Eduardo Cordero, last year.

Kloots' caption continued: "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day."

She said that during his final minutes, she sang him his song Live Your Life, released in 2018.

"As I sang the last line to him, 'They'll give you hell, but don't you (let) them kill your light, not without a fight. Live your life', I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always, my sweet man."