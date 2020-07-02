BATHROOM OF BLOOMS FOR BILLIONAIRE WIFE: American rapper Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian on Tuesday morning by decking their bathroom with fresh flowers, People.com reported.

Kardashian, 39, posted a video on Instagram and gushed: "So I come home, and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest. It's so beautiful and... so sweet of my husband."

Beauty conglomerate Coty has acquired a 20 per cent stake in her KKW Beauty for US$200 million (S$279 million), which puts the value of her cosmetics and fragrance brand at US$1 billion.

Some have said that also makes her a billionaire, though American business magazine Forbes estimates her actual net worth to be US$900 million.

West, 43, had penned a congratulatory note to his wife on Twitter on Monday: "I am so proud of my beautiful wife... for officially becoming a billionaire. You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family." He also posted an image of fresh produce and flowers laid out in the sun.

But many netizens have criticised him for being tone-deaf.

One said: "Friendly reminder that billionaires only exist by hoarding generational wealth, something only accomplished by sacrificing ethical sourcing, poor labour standards, and income inequality. Capitalism at its finest."