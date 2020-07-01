SUNG HOON FALLS ASLEEP ON INSTAGRAM LIVE: Netizens had a good chuckle when South Korean actor Sung Hoon fell asleep during an Instagram Live broadcast recently.

The 37-year-old, who is known for playing the lead role in My Secret Romance (2017) and has been a cast member of variety series I Live Alone since last year, went on Instagram Live to talk to fans in the early hours of last Saturday.

But the star soon fell asleep and fans tried to wake him up with comments, to no avail. Close to 3,000 people saw the live stream as it happened.

While the full broadcast is no longer available, clips were saved and uploaded onto other platforms such as Twitter by fans.

Sung Hoon cannot be seen in them as the camera was pointed at the ceiling. But what can be heard are his dog barking, his phone ringing and snoring.

According to South Korean entertainment news outlet Allkpop, the live stream eventually ended when someone, believed to be Sung Hoon's manager, entered his home and turned off the broadcast.

The actor had previously confessed during an episode of I Live Alone that he gets sleepy whenever he is on Instagram Live.