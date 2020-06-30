FRIENDSHIP FIRST: Netizens were surprised by Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin's (right) latest post on Instagram.

Last Thursday, the day of the Dragon Boat Festival, the 45-year-old star posted a picture of himself with fellow actor Wallace Huo (centre) and Taiwanese television host Eddy Ou (left) and captioned it: "Fellow husbands visiting each other with dumplings."

Huo, 40, is married to Ruby Lin, 44; she and Jimmy Lin used to be an item. However, Jimmy Lin and Huo seem to be good friends.

Ruby Lin met Jimmy Lin, then a popular idol, while the two were filming the movie School Days (1995), which also starred Japanese actor Takeshi Kaneshiro.

The two dated for a few years but later broke up. It was reported that they had drifted apart while Ruby Lin was filming her breakout hit in China, the Qing-dynasty period drama My Fair Princess (1998 to 1999).

But they stayed friendly, even appearing together in an episode of talk show Mr Con & Ms Csi in 2006.

Ruby Lin married Huo in 2016 and gave birth to a daughter the following year.

Jimmy Lin married former model Kelly Chen in 2010 after she had given birth to their first son in 2009.

The couple went on to have two more sons - twin boys born in 2015.