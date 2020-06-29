SIX MILLION FOLLOWERS: Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou set up an Instagram account in 2017, after 17 years in the entertainment industry. His first post was a photo of himself with his mother Yeh Hui-mei.

The new account attracted more than 35,000 followers in a day. Since then, he has been posting about his personal as well as professional life. The 41-year-old is married to model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, 26, and they have two children.

Chou's number of followers reached five million when he launched his single, Won't Cry, with Taiwanese rock band Mayday's lead singer Ashin last September. Less than a year later, it has increased to six million. Last Saturday night, he became the most-followed artist from Taiwan on Instagram. Coincidentally, he released his new single Mojito earlier this month.

He wrote yesterday: "Moving beyond my comfort zone. Let's look beyond 6M followers on Instagram. Still me, always me."

His Facebook and Weibo accounts are run by his team.

According to Taiwanese media, Chou's ex-girlfriend, singer Jolin Tsai, is the second-most-followed Taiwanese artist on Instagram, with over four million followers.