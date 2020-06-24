ROOMFUL OF LOVE: How many gifts does a celebrity get for his or her birthday?

South Korean star Lee Min-ho gave fans a clue on his 33rd birthday on Monday.

The idol, who acted in the recent romantic fantasy television series The King: Eternal Monarch, posted on social media three photos of himself in a room full of gifts and flowers.

He wrote: "Thank you everyone, U all made today a special day." He also posted a video in which he blew out the candles of one cake, but was unable to do so for another cake which was farther away, prompting laughter from those present.

The K-drama actor wrote cheekily on social media: "I will blow out those candles next year."

He was recently crowned the most-followed Korean actor across various social media platforms with a total of more than 65 million followers.

Lee, who completed his two years of mandatory military service in April last year, was one of the most popular actors in South Korea before his enlistment.

He had starred in hit dramas such as Boys Over Flowers (2009), City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013) and Legend Of The Blue Sea (2016).