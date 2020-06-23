FAMOUS FATHERS FEELING FABULOUS: Sunday was Father's Day and many celebrities did not forget to tweet their experience of fatherhood or their love for their fathers on this special day.

Hong Kong singer-actor Leo Ku, 47, celebrated his first Father's Day this year. His wife Lorraine Chan, 51, gave birth to their son Kuson early this year.

He marked the day by posting a video of himself trying to teach his son how to say "I love you" on the baby's 138th day. He was ecstatic when Kuson seemingly uttered what he was taught.

In the accompanying post, he wrote that since he became a father, he realised it was the wish of all parents to see their children happy and healthy, and hear them say "I love you". He could imagine, he said, the joy on his parents' faces when he first said the three words to them more than 40 years ago. He added that he would say "I love you" to his parents every Father's Day and Mother's Day henceforth.

Actor-singer Jordan Chan celebrated this year's Father's Day with a new addition to the family. His wife, actress Cherrie Ying, gave birth to their second son, whom he nicknamed Hoho (good good in Cantonese) late last month.

Ying, who turned 37 last Saturday, posted a photo of Chan, 52, their elder son Jasper and the baby on Weibo on Father's Day, with the caption: "How many Father's Day have you celebrated so far?" Jasper, who was seen winking in the photo, turns seven next month. Hoho's face was covered by an emoji.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong actor Felix Wong, 58, had a bittersweet Father's Day. His wife, former actress Leung Kit Wah, died at age 59 last month. His daughter Adrian Wong, 30, posted a photo of herself with her father when she was a little girl. Also an actress, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day. I will support you and always be by your side. Wishing you health and happiness."

She added the hashtag #IWillLearnToCook and #GiveMeSomeTimeToCook.

Hong Kong actress Charlene Choi, 37, celebrated the occasion by posting a photo of her and her father, together with two photos of her father when he was younger.

Some fans noted that her father looked like Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng, while some said he looked like singer George Lam.

This year's Father's Day for American actor Brian Austin Green is his first since his split from actress Megan Fox. Posting a rare photo of himself with his three sons with Fox, he wrote: "My heart. Happy Father's Day, everyone. My oldest text me at 12:21am this morning."

Green, 46, is known for his role as David Silver on the teen drama television series Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990 to 2000). He and Fox have three sons together - Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three.

Green confirmed last month that he and Fox had decided to split after she was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. He also has an 18-year-old son from his previous relationship with his former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Vanessa Marcil, 51.

Lim Ruey Yan