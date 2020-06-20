FANN CAN BAKE: Like many stuck at home during the circuit breaker, local Ah Jie Fann Wong has been spending her time baking for her family.

The 49-year-old actress, who is married to Malaysia-born actor Christopher Lee and has a five-year-old son Zed, has been regularly posting pictures of her homemade baked goods, such as naan, gula melaka pandan cake, castella cake and brioche.

She even attempted to make French baguette, known to be a challenging bread for home bakers. On Thursday, she posted on Instagram a hyperlapse video of herself making the baguettes, with instructions on how to bake the bread in the caption.

Fans thanked her for sharing the recipe video. She also posted a photo of herself with her baguettes last Sunday. It attracted many comments from celebrity friends such as actress Hong Huifang and host Belinda Lee, who expressed their admiration for her baking skills.

Her 48-year-old hubby also left a cheeky comment: "You can open a bakery right now! Do you need any employees?"