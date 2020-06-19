PALACE REUNION: Remember the huge Chinese period drama hit Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018)?

Fans certainly do as many flocked to series' star Charmaine Sheh's Weibo account after she posted a photo of a mini Yanxi Palace cast reunion on Tuesday.

Sheh, 45, posted a photo of herself with co-star Nie Yuan and wrote: "Long time no see. Nie Yuan has grown more handsome."

The palace intrigue drama set in the Qing dynasty about the backstabbing and politics among Emperor Qianlong's wives and concubines starred Nie, 42, as the emperor, while Sheh played the step-empress who was crowned after the emperor's first wife died.

The popular series was streamed more than 15 billion times during its run and was the most Googled television show of 2018.

Fans left comments asking the two stars to collaborate again and some joked that it is good to see that two people can be friends after an ugly break-up, referencing the drama's plotline - Sheh's evil step-empress falls from grace after the emperor jilts her.