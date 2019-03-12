BIEBER NEEDS A FAVOUR: Singer Justin Bieber wants a favour from fans. Posting over the weekend, he is asking them to pray for him as he candidly wrote about his quest to overcome his inner turbulence. "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit," he said, adding "hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys".

He revealed that he had "been struggling a lot... just feeling super disconnected and weird". But Bieber, 25, assured fans that "I always bounce back so I'm not worried... just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work".

His post, which was accompanied by an old photo - from 2016 - of himself, his manager Scooter Braun and rapper Kanye West praying, has drawn more than four million likes and more than 82,000 comments.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, he pinpointed why he was emotionally unstable. "My mum was depressed a lot of my life and my dad has anger issues. Stuff that they passed on that I'm kind of mad they gave me." Bieber, who is reportedly undergoing therapy, has support from his wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, whom he secretly married last year.

"25 sure looks good on u lover," she wrote online when he celebrated his birthday on March 1.