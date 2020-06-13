ALL IN A DAY'S WORK FOR CARINA LAU: Hong Kong film star Carina Lau might well have put into words what many people felt when they returned to their offices after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old actress posted a photo of her reflection in a mirror. She was having her hair done by a hairstylist at a shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.

She wrote: "It feels both strange and familiar after having not worked for a long time."

While the Hong Kong Film Award-winning actress did not say what her latest assignment was, she posted several photos of herself at a jewellery event yesterday.

Lau's last acting gig was for Chinese television serial Eighteen Springs, an adaptation of late writer Eileen Chang's novel Half A Lifelong Romance.

The television serial was scheduled to air in June last year, but was pulled at the last minute by the Chinese authorities. It is likely to air this year.

Judging from Lau's social media accounts, she has been on several hiking trips since early this year, including with Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat and Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang.

As usual, her husband, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, did not appear in her social media posts.