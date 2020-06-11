TWO KIDS LATER, A WEDDING: It may be 16 years late, but better late than never. On Tuesday, Chinese reality show Before Wedding featured Wu Chun, formerly of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit, holding his wedding ceremony at his home town in Brunei.

Wu, 40, had earlier disclosed on the show that there was no wedding ceremony when he married his wife Lin Liying in 2004.

On the show, the actor-singer took his wedding vows again and thanked Lin, also 40, for standing by him since they started dating 24 years ago.

He knelt and proposed to her again with a ring and said he would love her for 10,000 years. Lin accepted his "proposal" with tears.

It was revealed that he and Lin were born five hours apart in the same hospital.

Their wedding ceremony was attended by their children - daughter Xinyi, nine, who was also the flower girl; and son Max, six.

Wu shared photos (above) of his wedding ceremony on Weibo, as he thanked the production team for their perseverance as the wedding ceremony was held during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wu's revelation that he got married in 2004 sparked an online furore among his fans as he had said in 2013 that he had tied the knot in 2009.

He clarified on Weibo later that he could not remember the year of his marriage when he was asked by the media in 2013, but was too embarrassed to admit it.