REMEMBERING SERENA LIU CHEN: Taiwanese celebrity dancer Serena Liu Chen (far right) died at the age of 44 in March, but her good friend, actress Cynthia Yang (right), did not forget her birthday yesterday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Yang wrote in Chinese: "Chen, I miss you very much as this is the first birthday you are not with us. I miss your voice and your smile as I remember the little things we have gone through together. You are never far from my heart."

Accompanying the post were three photos of them celebrating Liu's birthday in the past.

Yang added: "I met with a serious setback some time ago, but I believe it was you in heaven who ensured I overcame it successfully."

Yang, 51, went for an urgent operation in April to remove uterine fibroids, which are benign tumours in the uterus, and is on the road to recovery.

She is well-known internationally as a gongfu actress under the stage name Cynthia Khan and has acted in several action movies such as the In The Line Of Duty films (1988 to 1990).

Yang and Liu were close friends for 20 years and the former had written several supportive posts on Facebook when news broke in February that Liu was in critical condition after a heart operation.

Liu is survived by her husband, singer Shin Lung, 48, and their four-year-old daughter.