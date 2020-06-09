On social media

Hong Kong singer Leon Lai (above, left) and Hosts Carol Cheng (above, right).PHOTO: CAROL CHENG/INSTAGRAM
HEAVENLY KING STILL A STAR: Hong Kong singer Leon Lai was a guest at Hong Kong's Community Chest Charity Show last Saturday. He took part in the ceremony to hand out souvenirs and left shortly after.   

He remains popular, going by the number of stars clamouring to take pictures with him.     

Hosts Carol Cheng, Sammy Leung, Maria Leitao and Luk Ho Ming managed to do so and posted the wefies on their social-media accounts.     

Cheng, 62, captioned the photo, "Long time no see"; while Leung, 46, wrote: "This photo reminds me of when I joined the industry."     

Lai, 53, was anointed as one of the Four Heavenly Kings in the Hong Kong entertainment industry during the 1990s alongside Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau and Aaron Kwok.     

He is known for songs such as Will You Come Tonight (1991) and Autumn Dawn (1993), and has starred in movies such as City Of Glass (1998) and Three (2002), the latter winning him Best Actor at the Golden Horse Awards.

