ACTOR ARRESTED IN PROTEST: Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday to recount his arrest during a Black Lives Matter protest in Santa Monica the day before.

Sprouse, who has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, said he was arrested with other peaceful demonstrators.

While he was given the option of walking away from the protest, he said he found another line of police officers blocking the way, leading to his subsequent arrest.

Several celebrities have taken to the streets across the United States in the past week in support of the movement.

Singers Halsey, Tinashe and Ariana Grande were seen protesting in Los Angeles, and actor Nick Cannon was seen protesting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.