GIGI LAI'S CHILDREN'S DAY MESSAGE: Former Hong Kong actress Gigi Lai may have left the entertainment industry for more than a decade, but she remains active on social media.

She has also posted photos of her three daughters - whom she calls The Three Little Pigs - although they are seen only with their backs to the camera or with their faces covered.

Lai, 48, is married to Hong Kong businessman Patrick Ma, 64. The couple have three daughters - twin girls Patricia and Gianna, nine, and Pegella, seven.

Yesterday, she posted two photos of her three daughters climbing a tree to mark Children's Day, which is celebrated on June 1 in China.

She wrote: "Today is a special day for children... no matter how or where Children's Day is celebrated, there is one thing we have in common: Our sincere love and wishes for them."

She also hoped that adults, once children themselves, could stay young at heart and lead children to a better future.

Lai was a former TVB actress who was well-known for roles such as Mongolian princess Zhao Min in TVB's adaptation of Louis Cha's martial arts novel The Heaven Sword And The Dragon Sabre (2000) and Noble Lady Wah in the palace drama War And Beauty (2004).

She retired from show business in 2008 to take care of her younger brother, who was then recovering from serious brain injuries after a traffic accident, and to help him run his skincare centre.