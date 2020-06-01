MARCUS CHEUNG HAS DARK HAIR: This could be Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung's way of quashing speculation that the father of her son Marcus is Caucasian.

Cheung, 40, gave birth to Marcus, her third son, in November 2018, but has so far not disclosed who the boy's father is. She did not fill in the name of Marcus' father on his birth certificate, with the toddler taking her surname.

Last Saturday, she posted on Instagram Stories a video of Marcus playing with a push car, with his full face seen clearly for the first time. What was also noticeable was the colour of his hair, which was clearly dark in colour.

Last month, netizens speculated, from photos that Cheung posted online, that his father could be Caucasian, saying that his hair looked blond compared with that of his brothers. Cheung has two other sons - Lucas, 12, and Quintus, 10 - from her five-year marriage to her former husband, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse. They divorced in 2011.

Previously, a Singaporean F&B tycoon, a Chinese magnate, director Stephen Chow and even Tse were among the names tossed up in online talk about the identity of Marcus' father. Both Chow and Tse have refuted such rumours.