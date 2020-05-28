IN A HAPPY PLACE WITH MY FATHER: Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker, 21, has taken her followers back to a ''happy place''.

On Tuesday, she posted on Instagram a black-and-white photo (above) she took with her father as a child. In it, they are laughing and playing together while Paul Walker holds a stuffed toy.

Meadow, who captioned the picture ''happy place'', has been posting pictures of her father, who was the lead protagonist alongside Vin Diesel in the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

Last month, she posted a video of herself surprising her father on his birthday. In the caption, she said: ''I never thought I would share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe.''

Walker died in a car crash in California at the age of 40 in 2013. His death was mourned by fans worldwide, including his fellow cast members from the Fast & Furious movies.

A song titled See You Again by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth was released as a tribute to the actor, who last acted in Furious 7.

Since his death, Meadow has been active in The Paul Walker Foundation, which focuses on philanthropy work related to marine life in memory of the actor, who studied marine biology.

