LITTLE BEAN SPROUT FOR LEE TENG: Home-grown television host Lee Teng announced on Monday on Instagram that his Taiwanese fiancee Gina Lin is pregnant.

Taiwan-born Lee uploaded pictures of himself, with a stuffed toy underneath his shirt (above) to pretend he was pregnant, with his fiancee. He wrote on Instagram, referring to the baby's nickname: "This is the best gift for my birthday this year. Hello Little Bean Sprout, welcome to our little family."

Lee will turn 37 on May 30. He proposed to Ms Lin, an advertising executive who is nine years his junior, in March.

He told local Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News she is expected to go into labour some time in early October.

Lee, who wants to keep the baby's gender a secret for now, will register their marriage next month after circuit breaker measures are eased.

He says: "We had a long discussion and she wants to go back to her home in Taiwan to give birth. Taiwan is managing its coronavirus situation quite well, so we will fly her back next month."

He adds: "I will definitely be by her side for the labour. That is very important."