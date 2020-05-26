HK SCREEN DARLINGS: They were once described as the best on-screen couple, having played lovers in more than a dozen 1980s television serials, and were even mistaken for a couple in real life. Last Saturday, Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim, 64, took fans down memory lane when she put on social media photos she had taken with her former onscreen partner, actor Damian Lau, 70.

They have acted as a couple in 1980s drama serials such as Princess Cheung Ping (1981), Chronicles Of The Shadow Swordsman (1985) and Law And Order (1988). In 2000, they returned to the small screen as a couple in TVB's adaptation of Louis Cha's martial arts novel The Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre, playing the parents of protagonist Zhang Wuji, who was played by Lawrence Ng.

"Meeting up with my old comrades from the past... there was so much to talk about when old friends meet," wrote Yim, who also posted pictures taken with veteran directors such as Cha Chuen Yee and Billy Tang.

Rumoured to have had a stroke after he was photographed using a walking aid in January, Lau looks well in Yim's latest photos. He is married to former flight attendant So Ka Yin, 50, and the couple have no children.

Yim, who has remained single, was one of the first people to rebut the rumours about Lau's ill health, posting photos in early February of them going for a walk and having breakfast together. On Sunday, she again refuted the talk, telling Hong Kong media that Law had suffered a fall while rehearsing for a musical, corroborating a previous account by Hong Kong singer Jonathan Wong.