SAYING I LOVE YOU ON 520: Many celebrities in the Chinese-language entertainment industry posted their declarations of love on social media on Wednesday, as 5-2-0 sounds somewhat similar to "I love you" in Mandarin.

But for Bella Su, girlfriend of the late Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model Godfrey Gao, May 20 was the fifth anniversary of their first date. And the 23-year-old influencer posted several photos of them together on Instagram on Wednesday, including one (left) of their first date on May 20, 2015, likely in a Japanese restaurant. Another photo shows the pair kissing in the evening light at a beach in Palawan island in the Philippines on May 20 last year. She wrote: "Happy 520, I Love You G."

The two had met through Gao's good friend, former basketball star James Mao, and became an item due to their common school background and love of sports.

Gao died at age 35 of sudden cardiac arrest on Nov 27 after collapsing during the shooting of Chinese reality show Chase Me in Zhejiang, China.

His good friend, television personality Darren Jiang, later disclosed that Gao had been planning to propose to Su on Nov 28.