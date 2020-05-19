BABY BOOM: Just a photo and two words - "breast milk" - can send the Internet into a frenzy over a possible childbirth.

On Sunday, Taiwanese actress Cherrie Ying posted on Instagram a photo of a bowl of soup made by her husband, singer-actor Jordan Chan.

The couple, who have a six-year-old son Jasper, had announced last December that she was three months pregnant.

Ying, 36, wrote on Instagram that Chan, 52, had put too much white pepper in the soup and she heard that the fish used for the soup could cost about HK$200 (S$37).

She wondered if the soup could help her produce more "breast milk".

Some have taken this to mean that Ying has given birth to her second child and congratulated the couple.

But the actress posted yesterday a video of herself, visibly pregnant, and Jasper taking part in an undated photo shoot for Ok!Baby magazine.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong newspaper Sing Tao Daily reported yesterday that Hong Kong actress Grace Chan is pregnant with her second child.

Chan, 28, married actor Kevin Cheng, 50, in 2018, and the couple have a one-year-old son Rafael.

Chan was last seen in public last month when she attended a product launch. Sing Tao, which did not cite any sources in the report, noticed that Chan had used her hand to cover her tummy a few times during an interview with the newspaper.

Her recent photos on social media showed mainly her upper body and she was seen in loose-fitting dresses in other photos, it added.

Chan has said in previous media interviews that she and Cheng would like to have several children.

Cheng was seen in public with only Rafael during an outing over the weekend, with Chan nowhere in sight.

He had reportedly told her to stay at home for now given her pregnancy and the coronavirus pandemic, reported Sing Tao.