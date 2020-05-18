SHAVING OFF THE YEARS: You can shave 30 years off your age by getting rid of your beard.

That seems to be the conclusion of some netizens after Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung posted on social media a video of himself shaving his beard.

Cheung, 48, posted a photo last week of his bearded self while self-isolating at home. He captioned the shot: "A vagabond."

Fans commented that while he was still handsome, he seemed to look older in the photo. Others wondered if he was preparing for a new image for a new show.

Cheung might have read their comments, as he put up a video of himself shaving off his beard last Saturday, with the caption: "I wish that I could turn back the clock."

Several fans noted that he looked better and one even said he appeared to be 30 years younger.

Cheung launched his debut album, Make Me Happy, in 1992 and shot to fame after playing Guo Jing, the male protagonist in TVB's 1994 adaptation of Louis Cha's martial arts novel The Legend Of The Condor Heroes.

Cheung, who has been self-isolating at home with his wife, actress Anita Yuen, 48, and their 13-year-old son, will appear in an upcoming mystery thriller film Death Notice, which also stars Louis Koo and Francis Ng.