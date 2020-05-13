IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE: It is not often that one's wedding anniversary falls on the same day as Mother's Day.

And Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, who is busy taking care of her son who was born on New Year's Day, felt very happy celebrating both occasions.

Zhang, 41, posted on Weibo a photo (above) of herself with her husband, rocker Wang Feng, 48, as she thanked him and their children for the love and affection.

They married in May 2015 and also have a four-year-old daughter.

Wang has two other daughters - Manxi, 14, from his previous relationship with model Ge Huijie; and Jingyi, seven, from his previous marriage to Ms Kang Zuoru, who is not from the entertainment industry.

Wang also shared Zhang's photo on Weibo and said: "Love is an emotion which one alone knows whether it is warm or cold. The outside world sees only the surface and will never know the real joy and sorrow of two people."

He said the ups and downs they have gone through in the last five years have made them more grateful and cherish the relationship further.

He thanked her for her warmth and tolerance, for giving the family two more cute children and hoped they could grow old together.

Zhang, who shot to international fame with the movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), said in an interview last year that her parents had previously objected to her marrying Wang, who is a divorcee. The singer has since won over his parents-in-law.