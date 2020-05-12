HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou whipped up a dish for his mother Yeh Hui-mei on Mother's Day and paid tribute to Yeh as well as his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan in an Instagram post.

Chou, 41, wrote: "Usually, my mum cooks for us. This time, Hannah and I made dinner for her. Thanks mum. Happy Mother's Day to both of these awesome mothers."

Other celebrities also gave a shout-out to their mothers on social media on Mother's Day.

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, 38, posted on Weibo a photo with her mother Zhang Chuanmei with netizens commenting that they looked like sisters. Madam Zhang, who also has a son, Chengcheng, 19, was her daughter's manager when she shot to fame after acting in the 1998 television serial My Fair Princess.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, 26, expressed his love for his mother Pattie Mallette by posting a photo they had taken together when he was a boy.

"Can't express enough the gratitude for all of the things you sacrificed for me. You always believed in me. I love you, mum. Thank you."

Several Bollywood actors also paid tribute to their mothers online. Deepika Padukone, who has acted in more than 30 Bollywood movies and starred in Vin Diesel's xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (2017), posted a childhood photo of herself posing with her sports awards.

In a tribute to her mother Ujjala Padukone, the 34-year-old actress wrote: "For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together... every step of the way."

Actress Katrina Kaif, 36, posted a similarly nostalgic photo of her as a child, with her hand around the waist of her mother Suzanne Turquotte.

She wrote: "My mama.... all I loved to do was hug and dance with my mum... my strongest memory from childhood is always hanging on to my mum's waist."