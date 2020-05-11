MESSAGE OF SUPPORT FOR SINGAPOREANS IN HOKKIEN: In a show of support for Singaporeans affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwanese singers are offering messages of encouragement in Hokkien to local fans of their music.

In a series of posts by local concert organiser TCR Music Station on its Facebook page, audio messages can be heard from veteran singers like Lo Ta-yu, Chyi Yu, Wan Fang and Bobby Chen.

In their messages, they encourage Singaporeans to keep their spirits up and adhere to hygiene protocols such as the wearing of masks and frequent washing of hands.

Lo, 65, wished for the public's health and happiness while Wan, 52, called for using separate utensils when dining.

Chen, 61, and Chyi, 62, both urged the elderly to stay home.