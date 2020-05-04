IS THAT REALLY YUE? Is that Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue or director Vincent Kok?

Yue is known for acting as the younger version of actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai's character in the Infernal Affairs trilogy (2002, 2003) and was lauded for his role as a man struggling with bipolar disorder in the acclaimed movie Mad World (2016).

He married actress Sarah Wang in 2017 and has been working less after she gave birth to their son Cody in May 2018.

Last Saturday, he posted a photo of himself driving, with Cody seen in the back of the car.

Fans noted that Yue, 38, appeared older and his face was rounder in the photo. Some suggested he looked like Hong Kong director Vincent Kok, 54.

Wang, 31, hinted that Yue has been busy with fatherly duties as she posted a photo of him drawing pictures together with Cody last Saturday.

She wrote: "While mummy is washing the milk bottles, daddy plays with the little monkey. The son does not want to draw with daddy, so daddy takes a piece of paper and draws one himself."