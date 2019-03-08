BLACKPINK'S STRONG FOLLOWING: South Korean girl band Blackpink (comprising, from left, Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo) are the second most-followed group on Instagram, according to K-pop news site allkpop.com. The number of followers on Blackpink's official Instagram has surpassed 16 million and the K-pop idol group are outperformed by only English-Irish boyband One Direction, who have more than 17 million followers on Instagram. Blackpink, who staged a sold-out concert in Singapore last month, scored another feat recently by making it to the cover of Billboard magazine's March edition.